Superman & Lois series finale trailer: The endgame approaches

A new Superman & Lois trailer has emerged heading into the series finale — so, what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, the most epic of showdowns yet is right around the corner, and it does not feel like there is any more grandiose a way to go about discussing it. This is the epic showdown between Clark / Superman and Lex Luthor we’ve been waiting for. It has also felt so gloriously earned.

We understand that at this point, it is fair to enter the finale with a certain amount of frustration and regret. Take, for example, frustration towards The CW not giving the show a bigger budget, or allowing it to have more episodes in the final chapter. Sure, it would have been great to have more, but we give the production team here an immense amount of credit for finding a way to make a lot, at times, out of a little. This is not an easy thing to do and yet, everyone involved here found a way to do it. They deserve a great deal of credit for pulling that off.

Everything in the new Superman & Lois series finale trailer here feels pitch-perfect for the sort of show this is, from the uplifting music to Lois telling her husband that their sons have to be prepared at this point to take on the world. If the goal really is here to stop Lex, we do tend to think that it is going to take everyone involved to make that happen — and in the end, this is the sort of thing that you have to prepare for. We just hope that this show gives us a fitting conclusion to what has been the most underrated Superman story quite possibly ever.

