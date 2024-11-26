Superman & Lois series finale promo: The fight in the sky

Monday night on The CW the Superman & Lois series finale is going to air … and it is crazy to think that it has all come to this.

Has it been an emotional journey? A million times yes, and it does feel like everything is capping off with what we are personally thinking of as the battle of the ages right now. Superman versus Lex Luthor is finally here, and the showdown will take both of the characters straight into the skies.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full promo for the finale, one that indicates that Clark will strike back at his greatest enemy right when he is about to kill Lois. This may be a part of Tyler Hoechlin’s character we have never seen before, mostly because he is so driven right now by anger and purpose. He wants to protect his family above all else, but what Luthor has already done may be causing him to crack mentally in some unexpected ways.

Do we think there’s a good chance that Superman emerges as the victor here? To put it mildly, yes. Remember that this is a show that has already thrown both of the title characters into so much consistent peril and by virtue of that, we really don’t think that it is going to be some crazy priority to throw greater suffering upon them now. What would the purpose be for that? Given that this is one of the best adaptations of Superman we’ve seen in a while, we really want it to live up to the whole legacy we have seen so far.

