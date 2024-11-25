Superman & Lois season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see Superman & Lois season 4 episode 10, one thing feels abundantly clear: The end is near. We are bracing for the series finale at this point, and of course this is one that is fairly hard to digest.

In one universe, we like to imagine that this is one of those shows that could have gone on for a really long time. However, it aired at a time in which The CW was cutting back on a lot of big-budget shows, and also at a point where DC is looking for more of a unified universe. We would have watched Tyler Hoechlin and this cast for several more seasons and yet, we are still equally grateful that they had some moments in the sun here at all.

So what more can we say about the Superman & Lois series finale? The title here is “It Went by So Fast” (a fitting name, all things considered), and the synopsis can be seen below:

THE EPIC SERIES FINALE – The Kents fight with everything they have as Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) makes his final move on Smallville. Gregory Smith (“Everwood,” “Rookie Blue”) directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#410). Original airdate 12/2/2024.

It is hardly a shock that we’re not getting more than that, but this feels like one of those stories where all of the cards are going to be left on the table. As great as it would be to get more of these characters, this showdown between the Kent family and Luthor almost solidifies that Superman & Lois will be going out on a high note. Sure, we know that the title character has had its fair share of adversaries over the years, but few are as dangerous or as personal as Lex. This conclusion is one where almost anything can happen, and we are set to prepare for that in advance.

What do you most want to see at this point entering Superman & Lois season 4 episode 10?

How do you think we are going to see the show conclude? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back here to get some other updates.

