Wednesday season 2 premiere date: December 2024 updates

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about a Wednesday season 2 premiere date over the course of December?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that when it comes to the Jenna Ortega series, this has certainly been a busy year. Filming kicked off in the spring and around that time, we heard about Steve Buscemi and a number of other new additions to the show. A ton of work has been done, and Netflix has already revealed that the show is going to be back next year.

Alas, we’re not sure that there’s a whole lot more in the way of news that is going to be revealed this month — unless, of course, the streaming service decides they want to reveal something more about filming. They are certainly going to be patient regarding an exact premiere date, especially when you consider the fact that there is a LOT of visual effects required for a show like this. After all, one of the key players is a hand!

Our general sentiment at present here is that we’re going to be waiting until next fall to actually see new episodes of Wednesday surface and until then, we will get a handful of teases sprinkled in here and there. A specific launch date could be announced over the summer, and the one prevailing question we wonder is this: Will viewers still be as engaged after a really long wait? We know that there was a strike and other considerations that led to such a long wait between seasons, but we do tend to think here in general that having long waits between shows is incredibly risky — and in terms of commercial success, there is a high bar to hit here.

