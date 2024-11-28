Wednesday season 2 gets a boost during Macy’s Parade

Who would have ever thought that Wednesday and the Macy’s Parade would go hand in hand? Yet, here we are to dive into it…

Today during the annual institution, one of the most notable floats had to come courtesy of Netflix, as the streaming service had an elaborate float based on the Addams Family adaptation. Given that filming for the second season has been ongoing for a good while now, they weren’t exactly able to turn up to wave to the crowd.

Instead, the float decided to go in a completely-random direction, throwing out there Bishop Briggs in order to deliver a take on “Paint It Black.” Sure, this was completely unrelated to a lot of other stuff going on, but at least she and the dancers felt right on board with the visual aesthetic. This was far from the strangest thing that we saw during the parade, with the real highlight here being the opportunity to see Spider-Man randomly dancing alongside Mickey Mouse and Princess Jasmine. (Yes, we know that they are all owned by Disney, but it will never make sense.)

During the presentation of the Wednesday float, we did get a reminder that the second season is currently slated to premiere next year. We do think that the show is going to stick with that and understandably so — why move away from it at this point? We tend to think that there is plenty of time to get a lot of the visual effects done and complete all of the localization efforts — some of this is the reason why it takes longer for shows to arrive on Netflix than in a number of other traditional networks. Given how long it has been since Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast was on-screen, we just hope it is worth it.

