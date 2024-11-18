Wednesday season 2 premiere date: What’s left this year?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn anything more about Wednesday season 2 between now and the end of the year?

Well, let’s just start by noting the following here: There’s a chance that production on this batch of episodes is done over the next several weeks! We know that for us, this is certainly something that we would be happy to see, given that it would mark a pretty dramatic step forward to whatever the next phase of the Netflix hit is going to be.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just navigate over to what we believe the next important question to be: We are talking here, of course, of when we are going to see Wednesday back. The plan there seems to be late 2025, which means that on that front, there’s a chance that we will not be learning a lot more about the future at all anytime soon.

The best thing we can really hope for over the next couple of months is that Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast put out a video announcing that everyone is done working on the show for the time being. This is something that Netflix can put out there without spoiling anything about the show moving forward, which we know that they are pretty desperate to avoid. Sure, they’ve announced a lot of castings, but we tend to think the reason they did that was so that they did not get leaked online during filming.

At the moment, the only big thing that has been stated about the new season narratively is that it is going to be darker than season 1 — which really isn’t that much of a surprise when you think about the direction that Ortega wants to see the show take.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Wednesday season 2, no matter when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates ahead.

