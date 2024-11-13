Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Lady Gaga to reportedly appear

For this particular bit of Wednesday season 2 casting news, let’s share something that is both surprising and also not surprising at all.

According to a new report right now from Entertainment Weekly, pop superstar Lady Gaga is going to be appear in the upcoming season, and it remains to be seen exactly what her role is going to be. The second season remains in production in Europe, and is currently slated to premiere at some point next year.

The irony of Gaga joining the show is pretty darn tremendous. If you remember, Jenna Ortega’s character went viral after season 1 for an edited dance montage featuring one of the singer’s hits. The song was not actually in the show and yet, most people probably assume it was at this point.

Hopefully for Gaga, this gig will serve as a nice course-correction following the massive disappointment that was Joker: Folie a Deux, which was the rest of bad creative choices more so than anything that she did in regards to her performance. Wednesday is one of those shows that just allows you to have a great time with some of its characters; the plan is for season 2 to be darker than what we saw the first go-around but at the same time, we do tend to think that everyone involved here is still going to have a great time. Why would we think otherwise at this point?

Now, let’s just hope that once production is done, we’re going to hear a little bit more about some of the major storylines — or, potentially get some footage. We know that the producers have kept things under a pretty tight lid at this point and honestly, we more than understand why. So much of this show is about the element of surprise!

