Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news on Wednesday season 2 between now and the end of November? We would not blame anyone out there for wanting more news, and also wanting it soon! This is a show that has already been off the air for almost two years, and it is clear that production has been underway for a significant chunk of time now.

Of course, we’re at that point where we would love nothing more to get some more news; however, it doesn’t seem like that’s about to happen, at least when it comes to a premiere date.

Now, does it appear as though the Jenna Ortega series is going to back at some point in 2025? Sure, but that is a pretty large window, and we tend to think that fall is the most reasonable time-frame when you think about the great deal of post-production work required to make a show like this perfect from a visual point of view. You may not want to be stuck waiting a long period of time to see the show back, but that alone does not change anything.

So while we do wait for news on this subject, we do at least think there could be some behind-the-scenes updates on the show in the interim. Given that this is one of the biggest shows that Netflix has, it would honestly be rather silly for them to come out and not say all that much at all about what the next chapter of it looked like. You need people to be excited about Wednesday for it to be as big of a hit as it was the first go-around!

The biggest thing that we know about the upcoming season right now is quite simple: It is going to be presumably even darker than it was in the past. Hopefully, it also will still have that biting sense of humor.

Related – Get some more behind-the-scenes previews now for Wednesday season 2

Do you think that we are going to get more information soon regarding Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







