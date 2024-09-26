Wednesday season 2: New look at Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers

There is a lot to be eager about entering Wednesday season 2 over on Netflix — and of course, they are keeping many details a secret.

However, we are at least happy to share a little bit of something new now: A behind-the-scenes tease featuring Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers! Wednesday and Enid are back at Nevermore for the next batch of episodes, and we do have a look at their new uniforms.

If you head over to Netflix’s official Twitter, you can see a video where Myers leaves Ortega for a moment, which allows her to just sit there, stone-faced, in front of the camera. This was a smart little way to set up the return of the title character and honestly, that she won’t be too different from what we saw the first time around — even if some of the circumstances around her are.

Remember that entering this season, the biggest change is likely that Steve Buscemi will be on board as a new headmaster of the Academy. This means that things will probably be ran a little bit differently, but in what way? We’re going to have to wait and see on that, but we do anticipate more dark comedy and also a chance for the show to move a little bit more away from the love triangle that we saw last season. There’s no real reason to continue down the road…

As for when we’re going to see some truly substantial footage…

Let’s just say that we’re going to be waiting a good while. To us, the best-case scenario here is that we see a full trailer next summer. With filming for season 2 still underway, we certainly don’t think that anyone is going to be in an extreme hurry to push the show forward — it needs time to be perfected!

