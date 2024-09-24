Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Wednesday season 2 premiere date at some point this fall? It should be obvious that we want it; whether or not we are going to get it, however, is a totally different story.

The first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is quite simple: We’re at least glad to have some confirmation now that the Jenna Ortega series will come back, at least in part, before 2025 wraps up. This was not something that was confirmed for a long time, and we were left to actually wonder if we were going to be stuck waiting for even longer! This has been a difficult stretch, mostly because this is a show that takes a long time to make and beyond just that, was already pushed back due to some of the industry strikes of 2023.

Now, unfortunately, there is no evidence at present that we are going to get a premiere date anytime soon. All present-day indicators suggest that instead, we are going to be stuck waiting around until we get to at least the spring or summer of next before before something more is revealed. Given that Wednesday is being filmed still at present, our general sentiment is that a start date in the fall is more likely than any other time of the year. It is also theoretically possible that the season is split up into two separate chunks.

If there is anything more that is shared over the remainder of the fall, we tend to think that it could be tied to the end of production. Or, perhaps potentially, something that is tied to a casting that somehow may not be announced already. We do tend to think that in general, the show is going to keep many story details under wraps for as long as they can, especially with there being no real reason to rush them along.

