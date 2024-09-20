Wednesday season 2 teaser offers premiere date hint

We recognize already that the wait for Wednesday season 2 is going to be long — why not enjoy a little teaser along the way?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can take a look behind the scenes featuring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and so many other key players. Within this, you get some important proclamations that the next batch of episodes could be darker and so much more intense than what we got the first time around. There are going to be new and familiar faces galore, so you do not have to worry too much about that.

Here is another thing to be excited about at present — we have at least confirmation that we’re going to see the new season premiere next year! This was something that was never exactly confirmed, largely due to the fact that the show is still in production and has a lot of editing that has to be done after the fact. Just getting this date alone is a great way to start the anticipation — though we do think that we’re looking at something in the latter part of the year as opposed to something you’ll be seeing over the next several months.

Given how successful the first season of Wednesday proved to be, we do personally think that it’s inevitable you are going to see a lot of pressure and high stakes to make season 2 as huge a hit. Back when season 1 was filmed, there was at least a certain element of uncertainty around it. Isn’t it nice that this is not the case now? This show manages to please the faithful fans of The Addams Family, but a ton of others at the same exact time.

