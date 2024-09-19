Wednesday season 2: How many episodes is Tim Burton directing?

Just in case you were wondering how major an impact Tim Burton has on Wednesday season 2, let’s just say that it is pretty darn seismic.

Now, it should be a foregone conclusion that he remains deeply involved with a Jenna Ortega series as an executive producer. We also assumed that he would be directing a certain amount of the story. With all of that being said, who would’ve imagined that he would be taking on a good half of it?

Speaking to Collider in a new interview, fellow EP Al Gough confirmed that as was the case with season 1, Burton is directing four episodes of Wednesday season 2. It remains unclear which episodes he took on, but we would not be surprised if they were all consecutive so that there was a pretty consolidated time in which he was on set.

The second season of the series should wrap filming at some point later this year, though Burton and Ortega took some time recently to promote the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie. This show remains one of the most important ones that Netflix has; we hope that as a result of this, there is a season 3 and beyond that, there is less of a wait between seasons than what we are all currently enduring. While many finer details about season 2 remain unclear, all indications are that there will be a number of new faces and a story that is darker than what we had the first time around.

Will there still be some laughs? We tend to think so, mostly because this is a series based on The Addams Family — a show that at its core, was about trying to be funny. That component has to be there within Wednesday Addams’ story, as well.

