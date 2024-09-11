Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Will it be September 2025?

What is the Wednesday season 2 premiere date going to be over at Netflix? We know this question has been out there and yet, there is not much in the way of clear answers.

For now, we do know that a rumor has surfaced in parts of social media suggesting that the Jenna Ortega show will be back in September 2025. Is that true? Well, let’s just say this: There is a difference between fact and speculation, and the truth here is that it is far too early for the streaming service to lock themselves into any period of time.

We do also know that the September suggestion has led to a lot of complaints from fans, especially some who feel like waiting three years for a show like this is far too long. The easiest thing we can say in response to this is that the industry strikes of last year obviously slowed things down a great deal, but this is also not a show that Netflix is probably eager to rush. They likely want Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton to have time to do other things and for now, our general sentiment is that the show probably will want to shift into doing a new season ever two years provided that a season 3 or season 4 happen. That is a little bit more of a constant for a lot of these big-budget shows. A good comparison here could be The Boys on Prime Video, especially since it also does eight-episode seasons and it employs a lot of special effects. It just had a little more luck with its timing given that the cast had finished filming season 4 before the strikes last year, and by the time season 5 was ordered, the strikes were already done.

Our hope for now is quite simple: That we get Wednesday at all next year. If that happens, it will be easy to feel satisfied at the end of the day.

