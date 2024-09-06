Wednesday season 2: Jenna Ortega on possible Winona Ryder gig

For those unaware, Jenna Ortega is very much deep into production at this point on Wednesday season 2 — she’s just taken a break for a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour but after that, we tend to think that she will be right back on set to finish things off. The hope is that the Netflix series is going to be premiering at some point either close to the end of next week or in early 2026.

Given that Ortega has worked with a ton of really-talented people on the Michael Keaton film, wouldn’t it be nice to see them on the show as well? In theory sure, but that doesn’t mean that it will be happening … at least right now.

Speaking to Total Film in a new interview, Ortega had the following to say about a possible Winona Ryder cameo on the new season:

“Man, that would be cool, but that girl is so busy. She really has no time, even trying to get to get together to do this, you know, it was [tricky] … So I don’t know about that but obviously, I would love to work with Winona again, and if it’s not on Wednesday, then it’s going to be on something else, I hope.”

We do think that it could be in play for a possible season 3 — at least at that point, Stranger Things will be over, right? It is at least something else to consider as of right now.

For the time being, we’re excited for there to be more news before too long about Wednesday season 2, especially when a lot of signs signal that it could be darker and even creepier than what we had a chance to see the first go-around. Hopefully, it comes even close to measuring the success of the first season — it has just been a long wait.

