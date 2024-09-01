Wednesday season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting a Wednesday season 2 premiere date at some point before the end of the month?

Well, the first thing we should note here is rather simple: We want the show back! Not only that, but it would be great to have it as soon as humanly possible. Production is deep into the next batch of episodes, with Jenna Ortega noting during her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promotional tour that she has already filmed a good half of the season at least.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news: You are still going to be waiting a long time. It may be great that we’ve already had a chance to learn about a lot of the new additions but at the same time, the series itself is probably a good year out, at the moment, from coming back on the air. Filming will last through the end of the year most likely and after that, there is still a lot of visual effects that need to be implemented here. That is something that is an extensive process with a big-budget show like this!

If there is one thing that could speed things up slightly, it is Netflix deciding to split the season up into halves. This is certainly something that we imagine they could do, though there is not all that much that has been confirmed on it just yet. The only thing that we are really hoping right now is that production is able to move forward in a smooth manner, and that the next season is every bit as dark and twisted as we’ve been hoping for it to be for a rather long time.

