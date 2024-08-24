Wednesday season 2: What is Jenna Ortega afraid of?

There are a lot of things that the first season of Wednesday on Netflix is pretty well-known for at this point, but that dance is ranked high up on the list.

Honestly, this is one of those instances where we don’t even have to say more for you to know what we are talking about here. This dance went viral all over the world, became a hit on TikTok, and also probably brought even more viewers to the show than it had previously. Of course, this all led to a lot of people wanting to see Jenna Ortega recreate it at just about every moment — to the point where this was mocked to a certain extent in a preview for her Saturday Night Live episode.

So is there another one of these dances coming? Well, let’s just say that Ortega had a pretty funny answer to the question in an interview with Extra, where she was largely present to promote the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice:

Oh my god. Well, not that I’m aware of…I’m not looking ahead at the schedule, but I fear maybe I’ll see something.

Personally, we don’t think that Wednesday is going to go that route again, and not just because the star is fearful of it. Instead, consider that this is a hit show with a big budget and only a small handful of episodes a season. Why would they want to do the same thing over and over again? This is just one of those things where it does not feel like there is any real logic behind, so we tend to think that the writers are going to eventually push things in some other directions here instead. Or, at least that’s what we want.

