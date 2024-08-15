Wednesday season 2 premiere date: 2025 or 2026?

As Wednesday season 2 continues to film off in Ireland, why not go ahead and have a premiere-date debate here? There is, after all, much to discuss!

What in the world is Netflix going to do with the Jenna Ortega series? That is something that we’re insanely curious about when it comes to discussions behind the scenes. Executives are acutely aware of how valuable this show is, given that it proved to be such an enormous success to them when the first season aired back in 2022. This is what also does put even more emphasis on a possible return next year.

After all, consider this: Is there a huge issue that a show like this has a wait of almost three years or more between seasons? This is not a superhero epic or something that, in theory, should be off the air that long. The industry strikes did play a role in the long wait, but they are not the only factor. It feels like there is value in Netflix trying to ensure that the show comes back in some shape or form next year. Even if it is not until the end of next year, that would certainly help to ease the wait.

What Netflix will almost certainly do at this point is rather simple: Even in the event that we don’t get the full season 2 next year, it makes sense to offer up some. Divide the season up if you have to!

Why will the show be taking this long in the first place?

Well, the best answer that we can offer is that it is due to production needs a lot of time to make sure the visual effects are on point. There is a pretty specific aesthetic that has to be met here in terms of the overall style.

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 2, no matter when it airs?

