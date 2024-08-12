Wednesday season 2: Jenna Ortega talks producing

While Wednesday season 2 production has been underway for months now, everyone involved has kept the finer details quiet.

How have they pulled that off? Well, it’s not a super-complicated equation, as a big part of it is simply tied to the cast and crew shooting in Ireland and also Netflix revealing most of the new cast members in advance. It means that there’s no need to scope out new actors on the set — though how they are all used does still remain to be seen.

One of the biggest changes to the upcoming season is actually behind the scenes, as you are going to see for the first time Jenna Ortega take on the role of producer. It means she has a great opportunity to showcase a different skill set, and she tells Total Film that she is enjoying every moment of it:

“It’s so informative. There’s so many conversations that I had never been a part of before in terms of prosthetics, wardrobe, locations and things like that … It’s exciting. It’s different. It’s stimulating. I’m really fortunate to be in a line of work that I respect. And that’s just another side of it, which I’m curious about, and I would love to know more, and do more.”

Executive producer Tim Burton, meanwhile, had nothing but positive things to say about Ortega, and also some of the other people who are a part of the new season:

“For me, Jenna is what the show is. She’s the reason there’s a show … But the rest of the cast are all great. We have Steve Buscemi on this season, which is great, Thandiwe Newton and Billie Piper.”

Of course, it would be great if something more on season 2 comes out in the weeks ahead — we’ll just have to see if that materializes.

