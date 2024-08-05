Wednesday season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now into August 2024, is there something more that we can share regarding a Wednesday season 2 premiere date?

For those of you are hoping to get at least some sort of update on production, let’s at least say this: Work has been underway in Ireland for months now, and we like to think that Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast are multiple episodes into the season. Granted, these episodes may still be somewhat patchwork, as a lot of big-budget shows do film out of order and it is reasonable to expect that something similar is going on here, as well.

It was nice to get a good sense months ago as to some of the new cast members for the show, plus some returning familiar faces for the series. However, at the same time there has not been a lot of additional updates as to what lies ahead since then, and that may be the case for a while.

If we are not being clear enough already, let’s just note that the odds are extremely low that we’re going to get a firm premiere date for Wednesday season 2 this month, or at any other time in the near future. The earliest we anticipate the show back is close to the end of next year. If we are lucky, Netflix could announce something next summer in a way that is similar to what they did for Squid Game season 2 over the past week. This would at least make the arrival of season 2 into something grand and exciting.

Will we see a season 3 on the other side of all of this?

For now, it feels likely; however, we also do wonder if Netflix is going to figure something out to reduce time between seasons. We know that the strikes played a role in the delay here but at the same time, we’re not sure that Wednesday benefits from having two-plus years between seasons.

