Wednesday season 2 premiere date, cast, what we know

It has been some time since we’ve conducted a full check-in regarding Wednesday season 2, a show we know is one of the most anticipated of the next few years.

Why can’t we say the most-anticipated of 2025? Well, the simplest answer is that at present, there is no guarantee that this is when the Jenna Ortega series will be premiering! This is one of Netflix’s most-expensive shows and through that, it also has near-constant question marks regarding how long it will take to wait. Even without the strikes of last year there would have probably been a wait of two years between seasons, at least; now, everything is stretched out infinitely further…

While you do continue to endure this ghastly hiatus, let’s go ahead and share a bit more of what we know…

The state of production – Wednesday kicked off season 2 production in Ireland this past spring, and there are already reports that it is one of the biggest TV series to ever shoot in the country. This is a change following season 1 being shot in Romania, and cameras should continue to roll there until at least the fall, if not longer.

When will it premiere? – Odds are either late 2025 or the first half of 2026. Much will be dependent on how Netflix chooses to roll out episodes. If they commit to the polarizing practice of splitting into halves, they may be able to bring you some episodes sooner. Also, be prepared for this solely from a revenue standpoint; it allows them to keep subscribers for longer, thinking that viewers will be too impatient to wait for the whole show to come out before subscribing for a month.

Where is a trailer? – Hopefully, you will see more footage at some point next year; we’d love a few photo teases before then.

As for the cast… – Ortega is back as the star and executive producer, as are many familiar faces from season 1! Meanwhile, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor have all been confirmed as new series regulars. Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamowill are among the new guest stars. Some roles could end up being kept under wraps for a while, especially if there are new Addams Family members coming on board…

How many episodes? – More than likely, we are looking at eight again…

Where are the story details?

Let’s just put things in these terms — if you are Netflix, you probably see little to no incentive at the moment is sharing much in the way of story intel right now. Odds are, you see value instead in allowing us all to fester and speculate for another year or so before unveiling a few new things.

Given the massive global success of season 1, the #1 thing to be assured of is that everyone involved here, from Ortega to the writers and crew members, is doing what they can to ensure great things are coming in this twisted and very-warped world.

What are you most excited for moving into Wednesday season 2?

