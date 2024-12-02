Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: Denim Richards on Colby death

There were a number of things we anticipated entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 12, but the death of Colby was not on the list. Denim Richards has been an incredible part of the show over the years, and we wanted him there until the very end.

Unfortunately, the character was killed in what can be best described as a freak horse accident; however, it was also the sort of thing that does happen in the real world sometimes. It is a part of the inherent danger that comes with the job … but did that mean we really needed to see it? We do still question the reasoning behind this move, especially since Colby was so beloved over the years.

At the moment, the biggest thing that we can say is that we’re shocked — but luckily, Richards has had some time to process it. After all, he’s known about this ever since filming took place earlier this year. In a post on Instagram immediately after the episode, Denim posted a picture of a chair on set, some iconic pieces of his cowboy outfit, and a pretty simple caption: “Grateful.”

While we are losing Richards from Yellowstone moving forward, there is one thing we’re hoping for already: That Taylor Sheridan manages to find a way to utilize him in some other shows moving forward. We have seen already with LaMonica Garrett, Dawn Olivieri, and Michelle Randolph that he has no problem using actors across several of his shows, and we tend to think personally that it’d be great to see Denim in a totally different part than what he played out in Montana.

For now, we continue to mourn — and it’s hard not to given that he was one of the most memorable people in the entire Bunkhouse crew.

