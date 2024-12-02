Teacup season 2 renewal: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn more about a Teacup season 2 between now and the end of December? We probably don’t have to tell you this, but of course the interest is there!

Were there some parts of season 1 that were polarizing? Absolutely, but the show did develop a fanbase, including a number of critics across the industry. The ending for the finale certainly left the door open for something more, and we just have to wait and see what Peacock eventually decides?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Teacup coverage from the whole season!

We will at least say that there’s a chance that news on a season 2 is revealed this month, largely due to the fact that a good four weeks have already passed since the finale and by virtue of that, the streaming service may already have a decent sense of the numbers. In terms of budget, we really don’t think it is that extreme here; there are some visual effects, but not on the level that we’ve seen with some other shows in this genre. The episodes are also fairly short and for at least season 1, were set within a relatively contained space.

Now, a second season would likely expand the world a little bit, and that is something that is worthy of excitement as we get more answers on these aliens.

The biggest reason to reveal news soon

That’s honestly not that complicated: You just want to get back into production before the younger cast starts to age too much! We would presume that they would be back, and the only other way around this is that you find a way to do some sort of time jump. We’re just not altogether sure that this is a show that would benefit from that at all.

Related – See some more thoughts now on Teacup season 2 and some of what the future could hold

Do you want to see a Teacup season 2 happen at some point at Peacock?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







