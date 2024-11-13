Teacup season 2 renewal: Will we get it this month?

Are we on the verge of getting an official Teacup season 2 renewal over at Peacock? For now, at least there is a case to be made.

Take, for starters, the fact that there was a lot left to be explored following the end of the season 1 finale. Or, that there were at least some positive reviews of the first season. At the same time, though, we do think that a lot of audience sentiment has been polarizing, and a lot of that just comes down to the concept itself — are aliens really that appealing a concept for a lot of people? In theory sure, but we’re not so sure it worked in these circumstances the way in which people wanted. (There may have been some who thought the show would be more similar to a slasher film at first.)

Of course, it is always nice when shows get a season 2 renewal and can start to plan for the future in a relatively short amount of time. However, at the same time we’re not sure that we’re going to be getting anywhere near that lucky here. As a matter of fact, we’d consider ourselves shocked if a renewal comes this early on.

Instead, we tend to think that the more likely scenario here is that we learn about the future of Teacup in some way either in December or early next year. Peacock probably does not see the process of announcing a renewal / cancellation as some sort of rush, and they will likely want to see if there is some buzz for the show that spreads via word of mouth. After all, this is the sort of series that needs it since it may not be that known to mainstream audiences, at least at the moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

