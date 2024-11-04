Teacup season 2: Yvonne Strahovski on possible themes

We personally do not expect to hear anything definite regarding Teacup season 2 for some time, as frustrating as that may be. Peacock is going to want to see what the ratings are over the next several weeks — given that the first season was polarizing, we do think there needs to be a lot of viewers who watched season 1 the whole way through. That will allow the streaming service to think that there is an audience still out there who wants more of Maggie’s story along with all of the other survivors leaving the farm.

We’ve heard from the producers already that moving into the second season, there would be a slight expansion of the world — there has to be, but the objective is still to focus on the characters. This is especially true given how moving forward, everyone is going to be feeling the loss of James. He may not have been a great guy all of the time, but he was Meryl and Arlo’s father.

Speaking to StyleCaster, Yvonne Strahovski (who plays Maggie) indicated further what a possible season 2 story could look like here:

If there were to be a second season, there would be a lot of how that grief and anger would play out. I think it would be really interesting to see how it affects not just Maggie, but also how Meryl and Arlo sit with the fact that their mom Maggie did it, and how the dynamic between mother, daughter, and son might change. I think that’s really complex.

Odds are, there will be some new characters — will we also know more about the aliens? That’s something that we personally think is necessarily for the show’s success.

What do you think we could see could see moving into a Teacup season 2 over at Peacock, provided it happens?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

