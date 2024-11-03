Teacup season 2 spoilers: Show EP shares early hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to see a Teacup season 2 at some point down the road at Peacock? For now, the jury is still out! However, at the same time we do think that there is a chance for some interesting stories should the show return.

After all, you could view what happened in the farm as a drop in the bucket for what is happening all over the world — at least depending on how far this potential alien invasion stretches.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Ian McCulloch made it clear what he is personally thinking about, should the show manage to return:

“I am very much hopeful for a Season 2 and yes, the world will get bigger … We’ll always stay at this very ground level because… we need to feel with what these characters are feeling, and if we were to go big — Independence Day or something like that — then you lose that sense of grounded and very personal [storytelling]. We need to love these characters. We need to care about them because then we care about what happens to them. So we’ll always be at ground level. We’re never going to go to 30,000 feet and look down and see the world at large, if you will.”

The one person who seemingly will not return for a season 2 is James, given that Scott Speedman’s character was taken out at the end of the finale. Yet, we don’t necessarily need to have that character around for the story to work; instead, it will be about Maggie, Meryl, Arlo, and those around them trying to fight for a better future, but also understand (along with characters new and old) who these aliens really are and what they want. Those motivations are essential to the show’s future, as they were a key flaw in season 1.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

