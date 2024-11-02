Teacup season 2: Yvonne Strahovski looks ahead

Is there going to be a Teacup season 2 over at Peacock? As of right now, not too much has been stated one way or another.

However, at the moment there are certainly a lot of stories that could be explored. Even with James suffocating in the freezer, we saw some new arrivals in the closing minutes. It seems as though Maggie and some other characters are departing the farm, only to realize the problem with the aliens is going to expand so much further.

Speaking to The Wrap, Yvonne Strahovski herself noted that there have been some discussions about what a season 2 could look like for the series:

We’ve talked a little bit about the “what if” of it all, and the idea of the world expanding a bit more. Season 1 was all about this contained farm, contained family, and everyone that was involved within the scope of that, [Season 2 would be about] what it would mean to expand further into the town.

Now, we just have to hope that the rest of the series ends up being as crazy as season 1, but also with more answers. One of the things that we are most hoping to learn is about the aliens themselves, including their origins and how they are able to swap bodies so easily. Their mysterious nature added somewhat to the horror of the finale, but it does also feel like something more tangible would be useful to this show long-term. The same goes for maintaining the tone of the finale, which was significantly stronger than some of the weaker episodes that were present midway through the show’s run.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

