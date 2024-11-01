Teacup season 1 finale: Is James really dead? EP explains

Following the events of the Teacup season 1 finale on Peacock this week, it is easy to be skeptical of one thing in particular: The fate of James. After all, it is easy to go out and craft an argument that somehow, Scott Speedman’s character was let out of the freezer, especially by his mother Ellen, who was left back at the farm.

Then again, there is a pretty good reason to not do that, given that he was a vessel for the alien Assassin, who could wreck more havoc in the event they are still out there — and given the nature of these beings, they may very well be.

For the time being, though, it feels like one thing can be said with a measure of confidence: James is, in fact, gone. Speaking to Us Weekly, showrunner Ian McCulloch confirmed that there is not going to be some last-minute revival here:

“I will say that Scott’s character, he is gone. He did die in that freezer … No one is safe. No one is safe because the story is going to dictate who lives, who dies, where things go … So no one is safe [moving forward].”

If this is in fact true, this would mark the second time in recent memory that a Speedman character has been killed off in the midst of the show’s run. After all, Baz was killed during TNT’s Animal Kingdom midway through the story, and it carried with it major ripples for some time.

It is a bold move for a show like Teacup to take one of its two biggest stars off the board at this point, but it does set an important tone for the remainder of the story — it is hard to deny that.

What did you think about not just the Teacup finale, but also the story in general?

