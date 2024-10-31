Teacup season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock? The latest

Following the big finale tonight on Peacock, is there a chance that a Teacup season 2 renewal is going to happen? Or, have we reached the end of the tale?

Well, without giving too much away from the end of the season 1 finale, let’s just say that it definitely does not tie up all loose ends. While there is some revelation to a part of the story, it also leaves the door open to a greater expansion of this world. A season 2 would likely look and feel rather different, but could still have some of the same scares and mysteries. After all, consider how much there is baked into this alien lore! That alone could justify a few more seasons at least.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Teacup coverage from the whole season!

However, for the time being, let’s just say that nothing has been formally decided. No one has confirmed that a Teacup season 2 is coming, and there is a chance that it may not happen. The horror series has received mixed reviews, with many bemoaning the pacing, the alien twist, and the affair subplot that dominated a lot of the story throughout. There were still a number of bright spots, though, when it comes to the way in which certain details came back around and were significant in the final two episodes.

Peacock does not necessarily have to hurry a decision along here, and they could see how the numbers are over the next few months. Our biggest concern is that multiple cast members do have other projects — could that end up altering whether or not the show comes back? Maybe. Once again, we’re trying to not give away too much in this piece, but there could be scheduling conflicts for at least one cast member of Teacup when you look at some of the other stuff they have coming up in the future.

If you love the show, tell your friends to watch from start to finish — that really is the best way to help.

Related – See more of how the Teacup finale concluded on Peacock

What did you think about the events of the Teacup season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







