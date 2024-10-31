Is Scott Speedman leaving Teacup, & is James dead after finale?

Is Scott Speedman leaving Teacup and the role of James following the events of the season 1 finale?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is quite simple: This is a sci-fi horror show. Because of that, it feels foolish to draw too many crazy assumptions from anything that we are seeing here. However, at the same exact time we know that Speedman is a busy guy! In addition to appearing here, he also continues to be a part of the Grey’s Anatomy world as Nick.

For the time being, we tend to assume that James is dead on Teacup, mostly because of what we saw at the end of episode 8 a.k.a. the finale. After Assassin eventually found its way into him, Maggie and the others eventually realized that they had no choice but to trap him. They stuck him within a freezer and then secured the lid with heavy bags, making it impossible for him to get it. This was heartbreaking, but it was also a decision made in the moment to protect Arlo / Harbinger. Also, there wasn’t exactly an easy or immediate way to drown him.

There are only two ways you could even conceive that James managed to make it through this — either someone sneaks in and frees him from his frozen prison fast, or there’s a situation here where Assassin has some other sort of surprise ability. This is why, at least for now, you should take a never-say-never approach to things.

James’ fate is at least slightly different from Valeria (Diany Rodriguez), whose body disintegrated on the other side of the blue line. There is no coming back from that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

