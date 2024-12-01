The Boys season 5 filming: See more of the cast together!

If you love The Boys on Prime Video (and who doesn’t?), a big part of what is exciting is seeing the cast back together. Everyone is hard at work now shooting the fifth and final season in Toronto — where it is also brutally could at the moment. Nobody said filming a hit TV series is easy!

When it comes to teasing what lies ahead, everyone involved knows that this is a difficult task — you want to say something but at the same time, you know you can’t give all that much away. This is why sometimes, you have to get creative when it comes to posting on social media.

With all of this in mind, why not share more from Erin Moriarty? If you head over to her Instagram now, you can see a number of new images of her with her show family. We imagine that for the first couple of weeks in particular, you feel an added excitement to be back around your friends again on-set after such a long time. It’s also just fun to know that everyone seems to really like each other, as these images also feature the likes of Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Jack Quaid (Hughie), and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko).

Do we still think that The Boys season 5 is going to find a way to bring some comedy and satire to the table this season? Sure, but there’s going to be a lot of dark stuff at the same time. How can there not be, given the way that the fourth season ended? Homelander and Vought are effectively running the government now and by virtue of that, there are not a lot of ways to stop them. Moriarty’s Annie / Starlight is one of the only reasons for hope still out there, as she hasn’t been captured yet and seems to have more control over her powers than ever.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

