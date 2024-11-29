The Boys season 5: BTS tease from Erin Moriarty

If you were not aware already, The Boys season 5 is currently in production. Why not see some more behind-the-scenes teases now?

Over the past 24 hours, star Erin Moriarty (Annie / Starlight) has shared a little more behind-the-scenes content on Instagram, including one picture that may be from her trailer. She also included the following caption: “An apt way to spend a holiday about gratitude, feat. v limited* approved content of season 5 and a throwback to the early early days. *Consider this a mandatory “palette cleanse” of a moment. The ingredients for next season are a little bit more…pronounced?” There are also images in here that may be from the makeup chair.

Just from that caption alone, it feels pretty clear that things are going to be totally nuts in the final season — and for Annie, it may be her most important / heroic yet. We tend to think that she’s embraced who she really is at this point, regardless of how Vought tries to influence the public about her. We also tend to think that we’re going to be seeing her try to rescue the likes of Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mother’s Milk early on here after their capture at the end of season 4. She’s one of the only Supes who actually seems capable of “saving the day” at this point given what Homelander has managed to accomplish.

Of course, we have noted already that A-Train is in his own way another possible x-factor, and we hope that there are some opportunities in here to see the two work together. Also, Annie really deserves the opportunity to kill The Deep — we are not sure that there is a single moment more earned over the course of the series.

Unfortunately, The Boys will not premiere until 2026 — a long wait is ahead.

