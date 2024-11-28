The Boys season 5: A new tease of Antony Starr!

As many of you may be aware as of this writing, production has officially kicked off for The Boys season 5 over in Toronto. With that, we’re thrilled to share some good stuff!

So, what does that mean within the context of this article? Just think in terms of a new image featuring none other than Antony Starr as Homelander. If you head over to the official Twitter account for the show, you can see the actor back with his signature blonde locks.

If you are wondering what the fifth and final season will look like for Starr’s character, it clearly starts with him in a more powerful position than we have seen in quite some time. Homelander has managed to rise through the ranks of not just Vought, but also the US government as he has deputized Supes to take out much of his opposition. This is going to create a scenario here where there is a lot of drama over the course of the season, but also higher stakes than ever before. Remember for a moment that a number of The Boys have been captured at this point, and the options for who could save them are pretty slim. Annie / Starlight is still out there, and we hope that A-Train can be recruited for the cause at some point. This is going to be, after all, one of those situations where everyone will have to firmly pick a side for things to change.

Is there a way to kill Homelander? This is absolutely another question that we are sure will be explored, and it is another reason why this season has the potential to be so epic. After all, is there a way to take out someone who, at least from first glance, feels almost unkillable? This is a really tough question to have an answer to, all things considered.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys now, including another tease for what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 5, and how do you think Homelander’s story will end?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







