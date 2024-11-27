The Boys season 5 spoilers: Is A-Train back?

For those who have been excited about The Boys season 5, we know that we’ve reached a point of great excitement. Filming has begun! The cast and crew are now back in production and over the course of the next several months, we’re sure that everyone is going to put their all into making things great.

We imagine that there are going to be a lot of little teases scattered in throughout the season, but most of them are going to be vague. Why wouldn’t they be? There is basically a zero percent chance that anyone involved in going to share anything that remotely gives something away.

Want a prime example? If you head over to the official Twitter for The Boys, you can see an image featuring multiple actors for the show. Yet, there is one thing in here that actually does feel like the mildest of teases: Jessie T. Usher is back! We don’t think that he is simply back around set to hang out with some pals, since he can do that anywhere.

Of course, we hardly think that this is some sort of big spoiler given the fact that most people probably expected to see A-Train make some sort of return to the hit show. He took off after some of his actions in season 4, and we tend to think that he will be pretty useful when it comes to building up the story ahead. Remember for a moment here that Starlight is going to need some sort of allies in her quest to free The Boys from their current prison.

Is there a chance that A-Train dies before the end of the series? Sure, but we are nonetheless still happy that he’s had a pretty awesome redemption arc. That, at least for now, is enough to make us happy.

