Sweetpea season 2 renewal: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Sweetpea season 2 renewal between now and the end of December?

Well, as per usual, there are a number of different things worth noting within this piece, mostly because the future of the Ella Purnell series feels so uncertain. At times it felt like this was promoted as a limited series and yet, the finale ended with a huge cliffhanger. It feels clear to us that there is potential to explore a lot more within this world, but will it actually happen?

At the end of the day, we do think there’s a chance that we will hear something this month, but it really depends on what Starz and Sky (who air the show in the UK) decide to do here. The viewership in total has not been released, but this just feels like one of those shows that is a wise investment. We know from some other series like Dexter that serial-killer stories do produce a lot of fascination; also, Purnell is still a star on the rise.

Now, we do recognize that even if a season 2 of Sweetpea is ordered, we are going to be inevitably waiting a long time in order to see it. After all, Purnell is currently working on the upcoming second season of Fallout, a show that has made her a significantly bigger star. We tend to think that if we get another chapter here, we will likely not see it until early 2026 at the earliest; a lot of that would come down to when filming would air, let alone when a renewal would be announced in the first place.

