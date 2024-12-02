Bad Sisters season 2 finale: Is there going to be closure?

We recognize that at the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to a Bad Sisters season 3 at Apple TV+. However, is there still hope?

In the past, we’ve spoken about how a lot will depend on not just the series’ success, but also whether or not creator / star Sharon Horgan has another idea. Just know this: The fact that the show has a season 2 does not mean that there is some rapid change from how we saw the first season play out. There is going to be a certain measure of closure here.

In speaking to Elle UK about the future, here is some of what Horgan had to say:

“Well, I don’t know [what the future holds] … You’ve watched episode eight — it feels like an end.”

Now, of course this is where semantics can get a little fun. Notice that Horgan says “an end” as opposed to the end, which means to us that there can still be more. We just think that we’ll have to take things a step at a time to get there.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can do is simply praise the show for delivering a lot of the great stuff that they have, and also finding a way to continue to draw us in to the story. What makes season 2 so exciting is that there is a legitimate mystery here: Whose body are the sisters dumping out of the trunk? It feels like Angelica is easily the top candidate, but is there a way for them to still surprise us? Given how dark and twisted Bad Sisters can be, we don’t think that you can rule out anything at this point.

