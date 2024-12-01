Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5: Eve Hewson on Becka pregnancy

In a matter of days Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 is going to be here on Apple TV+ and already, there is quite a bit to think about!

Take, for starters, the fact that Becka is pregnant — something that could radically alter the course of her life! All of a sudden, there is something more that she has to think about when it comes to her future, and it may alter how she thinks about everything. Unfortunately, we know that it is not the only thing that she needs to think about, given the fact that we just saw her break in to Angelica’s house and get brought in by the police after the fact.

Speaking to Collider, here is what Eve Hewson had to say about her character getting pregnant — and beyond that, what it could mean for her future:

I think it changes her. The moment where Becka goes, “Okay, am I going to continue carrying on, wandering through life, or is this going to force me to grow up a little bit and make some serious decisions about who I wanna be here, what I wanna do with my future, and who I wanna be with?” It was a great way to explore the new maturity that she’s coming to. I love the idea of her being pregnant. All of that is beautiful. It’s also very true to life. A lot of times with death, there’s a pregnancy that follows, or vice versa. It just made sense.

We do think that the rest of Bad Sisters this season for her could be about this balancing act, trying to come to terms with this pregnancy while also still dealing with a lot of rapid changes that are happening around her. After all, how much more trouble is Angelica going to cause? Time will tell…

What do you most want to see for Becka moving forward on Bad Sisters season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

