Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 preview: Is Roger the key?

There is a lot to think about as we brace for Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5, of course with the biggest antagonist being Angelica. After all, Fiona Shaw’s character has been as meddlesome as you could have possibly imagined and then some.

So what do we know about her so far? She seems to be upset over what the John Paul cover-up did to Roger, but she also seems to be happy making the Garvey sisters as miserable as possible. We’ve also thought that she may be using her whole holier-than-thou attitude to perhaps mask for some of her own actions in the past. It would not shock us at all if this woman has some skeletons in the closet.

In the end, we do think that the Garvey sisters could band together and try to do something to embarrass or ridicule Angelica, but she’s a tough adversary for many reasons. For starters, she really seems to feed on sympathy in a way few other people do. Unless they just straight-up kill her (which feels possible given that trunk sequence from the premiere), it feels like any other move they do will backfire.

This is why, at least from our vantage point, we tend to think that we’re going to see Roger be a huge fulcrum in the story moving forward. What the Garveys have to figure out is how to be there for him, while also making him realize that Angelica is not always looking out for his best interest. We do think she probably cares for him and at the same time, she may have her own ulterior motives. Trying to prove all of this is, of course, easier said than done.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

