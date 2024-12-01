Lioness season 2 episode 7: About that Cruz, Josie reveal

This week on Lioness season 2 episode 7, we saw the show take a significant jump forward when it comes to Cruz and Josie. Yet, what does it really mean?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that with this particular relationship, we have a hard time thinking that it is hardly as it seems. The two kissed, but they were interrupted by the start of another mission before they could go further.

If you think back to the story of season 1, the relationship between Cruz and Aaliyah was born out of the idea that both of these characters were alone and by virtue of that, found comfort within each other during a perilous time. They fell in love, and that is what made the end of that story all the more heartbreaking.

Now, where we are going here is quite simple: There have been theories for a while now that Josie may be a mole or someone working with another party, and it would not come as a surprise if she was playing Cruz as a means to a greater end. She may have noticed an attraction and used that to her advantage. Or, even if she is being genuine about the chemistry between them, there still could be another dark twist.

In the end, we just don’t imagine that Lioness is going to be bringing us the same exact story as we saw in season 1. We absolutely want Cruz to be happy; at the same time, we just don’t think that it is going to happen in anywhere near this easy a fashion. This show may not have a season 3 renewal yet, but we do think that it’s coming. By virtue of that, we do think the show is going to get all the more crazy moving forward, and Cruz will continue to be tested.

