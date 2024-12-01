Earth Abides premiere: Alexander Ludwig on Lucky the Dog

Who would have imagined that one of the biggest surprises from the Earth Abides premiere on MGM+ would be a four-legged friend?

Well, this is where we should spend a moment discussing Lucky, who we are convinced may be better TV dogs this year. Following the deaths of Ann and Milton in Las Vegas, Alexander Ludwig’s character ends up discovering the dog. The moment comes at a time when he is truly alone, and it does allow him to have at least some sort of companionship.

So what does the Vikings alum have to say about this story? Speaking to TV Insider, he indicates that discovering Lucky was a way to help avoid Ish ending it all, like he just saw with the other aforementioned characters:

“I think, in a weird way, through that he realized that that will be his future if he doesn’t do something. So in that moment, I don’t think he’s considering giving up. I think he’s running away from that very real reality that will befall him if he doesn’t find someone or something to hold on to … And thank God he finds Lucky.”

Ultimately, the key art above serves as a pretty key notice that Ish is eventually going to find at least one other person in this post-apocalyptic world, and we tend to think that this will make survival a little bit easier. Then again, that is assuming that there is not some sort of other terrible adversary out there to battle. At this point, we do tend to think that these are some assumptions that you have to make just from what we have seen on a number of these shows over the years.

What did you think about the first episode of Earth Abides on MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

