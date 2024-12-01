1923 season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is December 2024 going to be when something more is finally said in regards to a 1923 season 2? Be assured of this: We 100% want it back, and sooner rather than later!

First and foremost here, remember the fact that the first season of the show premiered back in December 2022, which means that nearly two years have passed. Filming for the final chapter of this Yellowstone prequel has already wrapped so at this point, it is really just about making sure these episodes are polished and ready to go. We don’t necessarily expect them to launch this month; rather, we just want to get an official date! After all, this would be a great way to push the show further through the end of the original show’s fifth season.

For the very reason mentioned above, we would frankly be shocked if there is not some 1923 season 2 premiere-date announcement this month. You want to capitalize on Yellowstone and beyond that, there are not a lot of shows within the greater Taylor Sheridan world confirmed for the first half of 2025 yet. We’re sure that this Helen Mirren – Harrison Ford show will be one of them, and the other could be the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer. These two could help hold down the fort until a lot of his other shows film or come back.

In addition to getting a season 2 premiere date, we expect for there to be some sort of teaser released this month, as well. While this particular story will be wrapping, in theory there is also more of the Dutton family’s history to tell. It has been reported in the past that there is at least one more prequel in the works and so long as these continue to make a lot of money and draw big stars, we are pretty darn confident they’ll keep coming out. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

Do you think we will get a 1923 season 2 premiere date between now and the end of December?

