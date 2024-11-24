1923 season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps!

For everyone out there who is all the more eager to check out 1923 season 2 on Paramount+, here is a slice of great news: Filming is wrapped!

In a new interview with Extra, Cara Dutton herself in Helen Mirren indicated that production wrapped for the prequel series mere days ago, which means that everything now can shift over to editing and all the other good stuff behind the scenes.

Over the next several weeks, we tend to think that the #1 priority by a fairly wide margin is going to be editing and ensuring that at least the early episodes are ready to go. While we have a hard time thinking that 1923 season 2 is going to be back on the air in the near future, we do think that you’re going to get a premiere-date announcement before Yellowstone season 5 wraps up. Just from a marketing perspective, this is 100% the thing that makes the most sense and we tend to think Paramount will put their all into this.

As for when the prequel will actually return…

For now, we would guess that February or March would make the most sense. It would bring the series back at a time in which Yellowstone is fresh of mind, but also allow it to also have a chance to shine. We’re also well-aware that another spin-off is coming in The Madison but, for a number of reasons, we are realizing that it is a little bit harder to pin down. It would of course make sense to get intel out there on it before Yellowstone wraps up, as well, but it may be harder to do that depending on how linked it is to what we’re seeing in season 5. (We know that a lot of the cast consists of new faces.)

