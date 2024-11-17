1923 season 2 premiere date: What is left this year?

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about a 1923 season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the year?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is simply that there is no mistaking the demand that is out there for the next chapter of the Helen Mirren – Harrison Ford series, and for good reason! After all, the first season was nothing short of awesome and just by virtue of that alone, it makes a ton of sense to want more. Unfortunately, Paramount+ has yet to reveal a premiere date. We had wondered for a while if there is going to be a reveal during the midseason premiere of Yellowstone, but that did not happen and instead, we are still left waiting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So is there any change that happens with 1923 between now and the end of the year? Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following: We do think there’s a legitimately good case to be made for some sort of announcement. For starters, it only benefits you to speak about the prequel while the flagship show is still on the air, especially since otherwise, it feels like you are running a risk that people will forget about it.

For now, our sentiment is that at some point before the Dutton family story is over in the present, we will have a chance to learn a little bit more about the past. We tend to think that the prequel will return within the first several months of 2025 and by virtue of that, conclude this chapter of the story. There may be other prequels ahead, but within this one, you are slated to learn whether Spencer and Alexandra can make it back to the ranch — and also, how it ends up being saved.

Related – Get some more discussion right now when it comes to 1923 season 2 preparation

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







