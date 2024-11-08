1923 season 2: Paramount sets new way to prepare

For everyone out there who is ready to see 1923 season 2 on Paramount+, know this: We still have a little while to wait. However, at least some of the higher-ups are working to ensure the show has the biggest audience possible when it eventually arrives!

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, episodes of the first season of the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series are coming on Sunday, December 8 to the Paramount Network, where they will air following the second part of Yellowstone season 5. 1923 season 2 is currently in production, and this may be a way to get more viewers on board, given the fact that it has been a Paramount+ exclusive and only available for viewing there.

The move to broadcast the prequel is of course smart in a business sense, mostly given the need to keep people invested in this greater franchise in the months and years to come. We know that one of the larger fears at present entering the second part of Yellowstone is that viewership will drop without Kevin Costner. Absolutely this is valid, but at the same time you also have to remember that there are a lot of beloved characters within this world.

1923 season 2 is seemingly not going to be the end of the prequels here, either — as far as we can tell, there is also a show set in 1944 still in development, and there could be even more than that. So long as Taylor Sheridan remains interested in this world and the viewership is there, we tend to think personally that everything will keep moving steadily. Why change things if they are working and, for now, the prequel stories have shown themselves to be both compelling and beautifully-shot.

