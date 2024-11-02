1923 season 2 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a good chance that a 1923 season 2 premiere date gets announced between now and the end of November? Perhaps more than ever, you can argue that there is a good case to be made for it!

So, where do we start here? Well, first and foremost, we know that this show is almost always going to be cross-promoted with Yellowstone and that makes sense. If you are Paramount as a corporation, you should want nothing more than to tie the original show and the prequel together as much as possible. Given that season 5 is going to be coming back on November 10, what better situation is there to set the stage for the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren show? At the very least, that is what we would argue at the moment.

At the moment, let’s just say that we are pretty darn optimistic that there will be a 1923 season 2 premiere date announced this month. Either that is going to be the case, or there is going to be some sort of approximation given. The most likely scenario here is that we’re going to be seeing the prequel announced shortly after the flagship show ends. After all, it has been deep in production for a good while and based on that alone, it feels like it would be ready to go in either January or February. Certainly do think that it is going to be back before we see the series premiere of The Madison, the spin-off starring Patrick J. Adams and Michelle Pfeiffer.

As so many of you know already, 1923 is going to be ending with the second season, but there is at least one other prequel ahead in 1944 … and we’re going to be seeing what happens after the fact there! We don’t think that Taylor Sheridan or Paramount will be moving away from this franchise anytime soon.

