Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: November 2024 update

Before we cap off the month of November, why not take one final look at where things stand when it comes to Twisted Metal season 2? After all, it is clear at this point that there is so much great stuff to still be excited about!

So, where should we begin within this piece? A great place is just noting that production for the Anthony Mackie series has already wrapped up. This means that begin the scenes, what is actively happening now is that most parties involved are making sure that the visual effects are perfect and the scenes are properly edited together. This is a process that does have a tendency to last several months, if not longer for a series like this that is this action-heavy.

Because of everything that we are actively saying here, we would be personally quite shocked if we were to get a Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date at any point in the next few months. Our feeling, at least at present, is that more episodes are going to be launching when we get around to the summer — and that makes a lot of sense for Peacock. After all, it gives them something akin to a summer event series starring a particularly big name. Also, given how successful the first season was, it is more time for word on it to spread via word of mouth. It easily surpassed our expectations, and we honestly think that moving forward, there is going to be yet another opportunity presented to raise the bar further.

So what are we anticipating at this point? Think in terms of a story that looks and feels more like the video games. In a way, John Doe’s story last season was a prequel to the actual tournament that is likely coming. We did meet the character of Calypso for a reason!

