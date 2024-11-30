When Calls the Heart season 12: Is work still being done?

Now, we know that filming has been done for a while on When Calls the Heart season 12 in anticipation of its premiere in January. Yet, would it surprise you to know that there are some things still being hammered out behind the scenes?

Well, this is where we do have to pop in here with a simple reminder that yes, in fact, there are still some things that are being done, even so soon to the show coming back!

In a post on Instagram earlier this week, for example, star and executive producer Erin Krakow confirmed that she was still doing ADR for the new season. For those who are not familiar, this is a process in which actors record additional lines for a show or movie. Often, this is dialogue that their character says off-screen, or lines that simply did not work on set for one reason or another. This is one of the last things a performer has to do for a show leading up to the premiere, other than of course promotion.

As for what sort of stories we are expecting entering When Calls the Heart season 12, let’s just say that we are anticipating somewhat of a mixed bag. Of course, there are going to be a few moments that are lighthearted in nature, but there is also some serious stuff to attend to. Remember here that at the end of season 11, some sort of reveal surfaced regarding Jack’s past. We don’t believe it to be something terrible or insidious; at the same time, though, it is something that Elizabeth is clearly going to have to deal with. Luckily, we do know that she will have not just Nathan at her side, but arguably much of the greater Hope Valley community. She is absolutely far from alone!

Related – Learn more about the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date — and what more you can expect from Melissa Gilbert

What are you the most excited for right now when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







