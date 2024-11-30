Earth Abides premiere: Show EP on adapting the book, story focus

In a handful of hours you are going to be seeing the premiere of Earth Abides over on MGM+ and, of course, there is so much to be excited for! This is a really unique show that is going to last six episodes but within that, adapt the source material into a story about humanity, survival, and finding each other in incredibly hard times.

Of course, this show is also aided further by the presence of Alexander Ludwig, who we are convinced is going to bring a lot of awesomeness to the table, as well.

Given that this show is about a virus that kills off much of the human race, we understand that there could be some parallels to the events of four years ago. We also understand those who feel like the whole show would be about that. However, this is not the approach that creator Todd Komarnicki opted to take. In a new interview with TV Insider, he had the following to say:

We did not want this to be a show about a virus. We did not want this to be a show similar to other shows. So the quicker we could get through what happened and why and, and not dwell on the science dwell on the the aftermath. That was the goal … “This is not a post-Covid show. This is not Contagion. This is a deeply emotional show about love and how human beings need each other.

At the center of Earth Abides is Ludwig’s character of Ish; however, we tend to think that there are a lot of people who will will have a chance to see and meet over time. Let’s just go ahead and get prepared for that now…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts about the start of Earth Abides right now

What are you the most eager to see entering the Earth Abides premiere on MGM+ overnight?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







