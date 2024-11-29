Earth Abides premiere: What to expect on MGM+

Late tomorrow night, MGM+ is going to be delivering what will hopefully be the perfect follow-up to the sleeper hit FROM in Earth Abides. Is there reason for hope here?

Well, for now, the simplest answer we have is absolutely. The adaptation features a fantastic lead in Vikings / Heels alum Alexander Ludwig, and it also brings a different approach to post-apocalyptic dramas than what we have seen before. Our hope here is that through much of this story, you will see the evolution of a small group of people hoping to make it in a world so different from what they know.

Want to learn more about the basic foundation of the story? If so, we recommend that you check out the Earth Abides premiere synopsis now:

Ish, a solitary young geologist, barely survives a snake bite; after he wakes from a coma, he drives to the nearest town only to find dead bodies; he searches for survivors, from San Francisco to Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, if you head over here, you can also see a further extended preview for what lies ahead and how Ish finds himself after waking up. There is a lot more that we will be able to say about the show over time and how Ludwig’s character finds a place for himself. For now, we do appreciate the vast barrenness of this world and how this in a lot of ways separates itself from others within the genre.

For now, Earth Abides is being presented as a limited series and by virtue of that, we aren’t expecting anything more than just these six episodes. With that, let’s just hope that there is a lot of great story crammed into this amount of time, and that every single moment stands out along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more details on Earth Abides, including the trailer

What do you most want to see moving into Earth Abides when the premiere arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







