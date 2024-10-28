Earth Abides premiere date, trailer, more revealed by MGM+

Are you curious to see a new post-apocalyptic thriller a little later this year? Well, MGM+ is looking to bring you Earth Abides.

On Sunday, December 1, the series is going to come to the premium network / streaming service. In between this and FROM (which is currently airing), isn’t it clear that the powers-that-be are plotting to be as ambitious as possible with some of their programming? This show is an adaptation of the novel be George R. Stewart, and is has a great cast led by former Vikings star Alexander Ludwig. The series is set to run for six episodes.

So what is this show actually about? The synopsis below does its part to set the stage:

In Earth Abides, when a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction.

In a statement, showrunner Todd Komarnicki did his best to set the table for what the show is all about:

“It has been an absolute thrill to adapt George Stewart’s sci fi classic. And an even greater honor to deliver a show that is custom built for our moment in history. Because amidst all the wild adventure and story twists and turns, “Earth Abides” provides proof that the one way forward for humanity is… love.”

You can see the full trailer for the project here, and we are above all else thrilled to see that something of this scale is coming to a network known best for under-the-radar hits. Hopefully, bringing this show out one week after FROM will mean that one series is able to carry over to the next in terms of audience. It is certainly worth trying, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

