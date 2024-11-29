Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Trust issues ahead?

We know that Dune: Prophecy episode 3 is coming to HBO this weekend, and for Valya in particular, she may be in a vulnerable spot.

After all, consider the following for a moment here — she has encountered someone in Desmond Hart who is completely unexpected. Not only that, but he’s also someone seemingly impervious to her abilities. How do you counter that — or rather, is there a way to counter that? This is one of the many fun questions the show is actively looking at right now.

Well, it goes without saying, but it seems like the prequel series wants to play around with some of this tension for as long as they can. In speaking on this a little bit further per Cinema Blend, here is what Shalom Brune-Franklin (who plays Mikaela) had to say about it:

Do you know what I think? I think in all the time that Mikaela has known Valya, she has never actually seen her come up against a force like this. And so, Valya’s reasoning, and all the decisions that she has made prior to Desmond coming along have probably been really right, and fantastic, and really well made, and really thought out. And I think as soon as Desmond comes in and sort of turns everything on its head. You start to see her sweating really, and that’s a scary thing when the person that you are supposed to trust, you start to see them freak out. It’s like when you’re a kid, and you see your parent cry or something. It’s like, ‘Whoa, you are not supposed to do that. You’re supposed to have everything together.’ So I think there’s definitely a real shift in the dynamic, between Mikayla and her.

These shifts could be taking place all across the board — at first, some people in the Sisterhood may have sympathy for Valya, but could it ever turn to distrust? For now, we tend to think that there’s a good chance of that depending on what Desmond chooses to do moving forward.

Related – Get a few more details on what is ahead entering the next Dune: Prophecy

What do you think we are going to get entering Dune: Prophecy episode 3 this weekend?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







